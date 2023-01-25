Scarborough's 14 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Ayton, Newby and Burniston

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed the richest parts of Scarborough per average annual household income.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Scarborough with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £41,000, while the lowest is £29,200.

The ONS breaks Scarborough down into 14 neighbourhoods called Metropolitan Super Output Areas (MSOA).

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Ayton and Snainton The average annual household income for Ayton and Snainton is £41,000 - the highest of all Scarborough neighbourhoods

2 . Newby and Scalby The average annual household income for Newby and Scalby is £39,600 - the second highest of all Scarborough neighbourhoods

3 . Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales The average annual household income for Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales is £38,500 - the third highest of all Scarborough neighbourhoods

4 . Esk Valley and Runswick Coast The average annual household income for Esk Valley and Runswick Coast is £38,100 - the fourth highest of all Scarborough neighbourhoods