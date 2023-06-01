News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough’s 1924 speakeasy bar applies to council for premises licence

Scarborough’s 1924 speakeasy bar has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:42 BST
1924 operates as a speakeasy 'hidden' bar, opposite restaurant 1925 - previously known as The Green Room of Bar Street.
Helen Branton has applied for a premises licence for the 1924 speakeasy bar located at 24 Bar Street, Scarborough.

The 1924 is located in an established commercial area of Scarborough with several retail, café, and mixed-use properties on the same street.

If the application is approved, it would permit the sale of alcoholic drinks on and off the premises between 9am – 11pm from Monday to Thursday, between 9am – midnight on Friday and Saturday, and between 9am – 10pm on Sundays.

The licence would also permit live music performances on Friday and Saturday as well as the sale of late-night refreshments between 11pm – midnight on bank holidays and New Year’s Eve.

Members of the public can send representations regarding the application by Thursday, June 15 to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall or by emailing [email protected].

In February, a plan to change the classification of the speakeasy bar from a ‘shop’ to a cocktail lounge was refused by Scarborough Council over concerns about “unsightly waste”.

At the time, Philip Akrill’s proposal to have the 1924 bar officially recognised as a cocktail lounge was rejected by the now-defunct authority over concerns about rubbish disposal.

The planning authority said that the lack of a rubbish disposal plan would “result in visual and physical clutter” in the area and would “harmfully inhibit the safe and free flow of pedestrians and other traffic to the significant detriment to the amenity of users of Bar Street”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in February, Mr Akrill, said he was “working with the council to correct the issue” and that in the meantime the 1924 would continue operating “as is”.

