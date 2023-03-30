Scarborough’s Age UK launches new public open access computer after councillor grant

The computer has been made accessible thanks to a grant from Cllr Guy Smith.

The £500 grant was from Cllr Smith’s Better Places Locality Budgets from Scarborough Borough Council

Cllr Smith, who represents Northstead Ward, said: “The reason I gave the grant to Age UK to purchase the reception area computer, was to allow over-50s job seekers to access the internet to look for employment, and other uses, such as applying for items like blue badges.”

Cllr Guy Smith presents a PC to Age UK volunteer Georgie Elliott with Chief Exec Neil Bradbury.

Cllr Smith had an incident involving his mother, who was in her late-80s at the time. She needed to renew her blue badge but didn’t have computer access.

Cllr Smith added: “I was equally disappointed that it was expected that everyone , including pensioners, was able to make applications and renewals using their own computers.

“With this in mind, I didn’t hesitate to assist Age UK as there are many people who don’t have internet access and the form filling can be very daunting to some and it’s good to have someone, such as the staff at Age UK who has experience, to assist with applications.

“I am sure the computer will be fully utilised as there is clearly a demand for it.”

The computer is available in the headquarters of Age UK, situated on Aberdeen Walk.

Staff are on hand to help the public use it, and it is available to anyone who doesn’t have their own computer access, for whatever they may need.

