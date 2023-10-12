Scarborough's Alpamare announces shock temporary closure due to high costs

Alpamare UK, Scarborough’s waterpark and wellness centre, has announced the sudden and temporary closure of its whole site due to high costs.

In a statement released by Alpamare UK yesterday, Wednesday, October 11, a spokespersn said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the temporary closure of Alpamare Scarborough with effect from today. We plan to re-open in Spring 2024.

“Whilst we have a fantastic park and lots of brilliant customers, we are unable to continue trading through the winter due to the ongoing high costs associated with our business (including the very high cost of energy needed to heat our facilities and pools in the winter).

"A brief closure will enable us to carry out essential maintenance and improve energy efficiency.”

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

In 2019, Alpamare UK issued a statement which says it was looking at restructuring its Scarborough business – which meant it could no longer be an all-year-round attraction.

The recent and sudden announcement, however, came as a shock to residents and pool users as it followed a recent 20% discount to all waterpark admissions to those in the YO11, YO12 and YO13 post code areas.

The spokesperson continued: “Any member of the public who has made a booking for Alpamare or Wellness. should receive an automatic refund within the next three working days.

"Wellness members will receive a pro-rata refund for the unused part of their membership. If you have not received a refund by 16 October, please contact us using the details below giving your booking reference number and/or full name.

“We cannot wait to re-open in the Spring and welcome you all to Alpamare again.

“Our phone lines will not be manned from now until spring 2024, but you can still contact us via social media or by email to [email protected]”

It is not yet currently known how many staff have been affected.