Scarborough's Alpamare waterpark reopening date revealed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Staff have been working round the clock to get the site ready for customers once more.
It has been closed since December last year when the previous operator went into administration.
Flamingo Land CEO, Gordon Gibb, said: “This opening would not have been possible without a super-human effort from our team and fantastic support from North Yorkshire Council.
"Without the council team’s professionalism and commitment, this would not have been possible.
“We are now looking forward to welcoming visitors to this amazing attraction for Scarborough, which will be a huge boost for the resort’s summer season.”
North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, added: “I am delighted that we have managed to get this attraction back open in time for the busy school holidays.
"It is a massive asset for the town and securing Flamingo Land as the operator is key to its success.
"It is great to be working with a well-established, local and trusted company.”
The North Bay attraction boasts a wave pool, a splash and play pool, four state-of-the-art slides, two outdoor pools and a café and terrace bar.
It was purpose-built in 2016 overlooking North Bay in the seaside town.
Its alpine-themed spa and treatment area will open at a later date.
North Yorkshire Council took possession of the site in December last year when the waterpark’s tenant, Benchmark Leisure Ltd, went into administration.
Now that Flamingo Land has taken on its short-term operation, work to find a permanent solution on the future operation of the site will begin.
Visit Alpamare Scarborough on facebook or alpamare.co.uk fr more details on the waterpark.