Scarborough’s annual Job Fair deemed successful for 12th year
Scarborough’s annual Job Fair took place this week and was deemed ‘hugely succesful’ by organisers.
The event saw 600 people attend, and 30 employers with jobs on offer.
The event, organised and funded by Aspire-igen and Scarborough Job Centre, has been happening in Scarborough for 12 years.
This year, hundreds of jobs were available including apprenticeships, full time, part time, skilled and unskilled jobs.
Janine Merritt & Bron Goodwin, event co-organisers, said: “We met students looking for summer work, people embarking on new careers, those looking to return to the labour market after a break and even people looking for a few extra hours to boost their retirement Income.
“We’ve been overwhelmed with the positive feedback and thrilled that we could support so many people on their journeys through learning and work.”
Employers reported seeing record numbers of people and were impressed with how prepared and interested visitors were.
Castle Employment Agency said “We’ve seen hundred of visitors, it’s been an amazing event”.
Employers from all sectors used the day to arrange dozens of interviews, take CV’s, offer advice and make new Connections.
More than half of exhibitors were part of the Government's Disability Confident Scheme and staff from organisations were keen to support visitors and help make those valuable introductions.
There was also specialist help on hand for those with long term health conditions or disabilities, lone parents and guidance for 50 plus visitors who may be visiting an event like this for the first time.