Scarborough’s annual Job Fair returns to town for 12th year

This year will be the 12th year of the event, and it will see 30 companies attending.

The event will take place on Wednesday February 22, between 11am and 1.30pm at The Street, Lower Clark Street.

Organisers said “This event is back by popular demand - we’ve been inundated with requests from employers to attend which is fantastic news for the area as it means that there are lots of jobs and businesses are keen to meet potential candidates face to face”

Scarborough Job Fair returns to the town centre this month and will see a host of companies attending.

“When we open the doors, we know that people can call in and potentially walk away with a job offer in hand” say the team who coordinate the event.

This year, organisers would like to see a wide range of candidates attend – it could be someone in-between jobs, looking for an apprenticeship or new career, perhaps thinking about coming out of retirement, needing to boost their income, or are wanting to look for a job that would fit around caring responsibilities or education.

Many of the employers at the event are members of the Disability Confident Scheme & want to draw from the widest pool of talent including candidates with long term health conditions & disabilities.

Companies attending the job fair include those from NHS Trusts, Production, Construction, Health and Social Care, Engineering, Leisure and Tourism, Retail, Security and Armed Forces.

Organisers would love to see record numbers of visitors attend in 2023, so for updates on which employers will be attending checkout the Scarborough Job Fair Facebook page, look out for posters around the town or visit Twitter @JCPinHumber.

For more information you can also contact Jen Golder on 07973947812 or email [email protected]

