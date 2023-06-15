Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day events line-up revealed ahead of next week's event

The contribution of service men and women, reservists, veterans and their families across North Yorkshire will be recognised during the annual Armed Forces Day celebrations on Saturday, June 24, in the seaside resort.

The one-day free event, which will run from 11am until 5pm starting with a welcome from Scarborough Town Crier, David Birdsall, will see thousands of people enjoy the sights and sounds of a variety of aerobatic displays in the skies above Scarborough’s South Bay.

These include The Strikemasters at 11.30am, The Titans Display Team at 1pm, Miles Messenger Air Display at 2pm and The Starlings Aerobatic Team display at 3.30pm.

A packed programme of displays, parades, band performances, live demonstrations and aerobatic displays are set to thrill thousands of people who will descend on Scarborough next week to mark Armed Forces Day.

There is also plenty of entertainment on the ground thanks to marching bands, military parades, live demonstrations and interactive exhibits and for the first time ever, a life-sized vintage Army jeep-type vehicle created out of cardboard and paper will be displayed on the West Pier as part of the main event.

In addition, huge crowds are expected to browse around the stalls from charities, partners and military organisations on the seafront. Military families will be able to visit the Heroes Welcome stall near the entrance to the West Pier to claim a resort hosting pack containing lots of freebies and special offers for refreshments and local attractions.

Last year, Scarborough hosted the Armed Forces Day national celebrations and a full programme of memorable events is once again making a welcome return this month.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The event is one of hundreds held across the country on this day to show our support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community to selflessly and bravely serve our country, from the troops currently serving to service families, veterans and cadets.

“We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to Scarborough who can expect a packed programme of exciting displays, spectacular parades, band performances and not forgetting the thrilling aerobatic displays.”

Meanwhile, motorists are being reminded that a number of road closures will be in place on the day between 5am and 9pm. These include Sandside, Foreshore Road, Blands Cliff, Eastborough (from Globe Street to Foreshore Road), East Sandgate (from Tuthill to Eastborough) and Quay Street.

Pre-arranged deliveries to businesses will be permitted until 8.30am, with access via Aquarium Top at the roundabout at the southern end of Foreshore Road.

The West Pier car park will be closed to general parking from 6pm on Friday, June 23, to 9pm on Saturday, June 24. Quay Street and Eastborough car parks will also be closed on Saturday, June 24, from 5am to 9pm.

All three car parks are being used for the event.

To mark the start of the Armed Forces Day’s week of celebrations, a poignant flag-raising ceremony, led by North Yorkshire Council’s vice-chair, Cllr Roberta Swiers, and attended by staff and pupils from Springhead School in Scarborough, will take place.

The pupils will be presented with an Armed Forces Day replica flag. Other councillors and staff representing North Yorkshire Council are also due to attend the ceremony.