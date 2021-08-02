Scarborough's beach goers warned about weevers and jelly fish this summer

In particular they have told beach goers to watch out for weevers and jellyfish.

Weever fish are small and like to bury themselves in soft sand, often along the shoreline on beaches.

In a statement on social media, Scarborough RNLI said: "Despite their small size, weever fish pack a nasty punch if you stand on them.

Scarborough's South Bay. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

"For a fish that’s only two inches long, you wouldn't think it posed a threat.

"However, many adults and children step on them every year.

"They have a poisonous spine on their backs. The pain can be acute."

To protect yourself from the little stinging fish, the RNLI recommend wearing sandals or flip flops when paddling.

Scarborough's RNLI have offered advice on weevers and jellyfish. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The statement also said that many jellyfish have been spotted in Scarborough's north and south bays this summer.

They can string unsuspecting sea-users with their trailing tentacles.

RNLI lifeguards have given first aid for many stings this summer.

They advise getting out of the water if jellyfish are spotted.