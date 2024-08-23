Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations for the fifth Big Ideas By The Sea Festival in 2025 have been recently augmented with the addition of a £2,000 sponsorship donation from the Scarborough Hospitality Association.

The fortnight-long arts and environmental festival in May this year comprised more than 40 varied events which cumulatively were attended by more than 3,500 people.

The specialist community archaeology project The Big Dig saw more than 250 junior school pupils involved in the excavation at the medieval site in Paradise, opposite St Mary’s Church.

Shirley Smith, President of the Scarborough Hospitality Association, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Big Ideas By The Sea and this important environmental festival which is developing a national reputation for attracting big name speakers, but particularly events like The Big Dig where local school children are offered a chance to learn about local history.”

Shirley Smith, President of the Scarborough Hospitality Association, donating a cheque to Kane Cunningham, co-director of the Big Ideas By The Sea Festival,

John Oxley MBE, co-director of the festival, added: “We pay for the coach to bring pupils to the archaeological dig, the tools, the fence hire and all equipment.

"So this generous donation from Scarborough Hospitality Association will support our community but above all, the chance for children to participate in a real excavation where they can find 600-year-old pottery and glass remnants from the church destroyed during the Civil War in 1645.”

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the festival, co-director Kane Cunningham said: “We are always pleased to hear from local businesses, organisations and individuals who are keen to support the festival and to benefit commercially from our local, regional and national profile.

"Our focus is on the environment, so we are particularly keen to hear from companies focused on a green agenda, the environment and plans to reach net zero."

Email at [email protected] to contact Mr Cunningham.

Additionally, a special Big Ideas live music event is scheduled for October 26 with the appearance of the 13-piece Afro-Cuban band Charanga Del Norte at Scarborough Market Hall from 7.30pm.

Tickets are now available at ticketsource.co.uk/bibts or from both Deli Delicious within the Market Hall.