Scarborough's Big Ideas By The Sea Festival enhances its profile

Now a firmly established annual event on the Scarborough arts calendar, an ever-ambitious fifth Big Ideas By The Sea Festival was recently staged across the town.

From internationally-renowned speakers to the continuation of the practical archaeology project for primary school pupils, the festival comprised a diverse and often surprising array of more than 30 arts and cultural events that also included music, poetry, theatre, exhibitions, walks and tours.

Co-director and former City of York Archaeologist John Oxley said: “This year, the festival worked with six primary schools who brought almost 250 children to take part in The Big Dig 5.

"There is nothing like this anywhere else in the country.

Egyptologist Professor Joann Fletcher and members of The Roman VI Legion at The Big Day Out At Scarborough Castle. Photo by Alan Yarker

"It all helps make Big Ideas by the Sea such an innovative, wonderful event”.

Eminent historian Professor Sir Richard Evans, cultural historian Professor Sir Christopher Frayling, industrial designer Richard Seymour, Egyptologist Professor Joann Fletcher and BBC Arts Correspondent David

Sillito headlined the series of academic talks.

Other notable festival speakers included the explorer/broadcaster Paul Rose, Sons of Neptune leader Freddie Drabble, Surfers Against Sewage activist Steve Crawford and Mike Cohen, of the National Federation of Fisherman’s Organisations.

Dennis Greaves (left) and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero perform at St Mary's Church. Photo by Paul Wilson

The festival’s growing reputation for a broad range of musical performances was particularly enhanced this year by a consummate masterclass of blues/R&B from Dennis Greaves and virtuoso harmonica player Mark Feltham, two founding members of the renowned Nine Below Zero.

The second Grand Finale evening coordinated by festival co-organiser Rowena Sommerville, attracted another near-capacity audience at St Mary’s Church with a concert featuring no less than six local community choirs.

The third annual Big Day Out At Scarborough Castle attracted another large attendance of over 1,600 residents and visitors which featured the return of Legio VI Victrix Eboracum (Roman VI Legion) reenactment group from York amongst an assortment of activities and attractions for all ages.

Co-director and former art lecturer Kane Cunningham stated: “When I first discussed the idea of a festival with John Oxley over five years ago, we could never have imagined the success it has been as a community event.”

Professor Sir Christopher Frayling delivering his lecture at St Mary's.

Plans for the 2026 festival are already in progress, with the eminent BBC journalist Peter Taylor scheduled to return once again to his hometown of Scarborough.

Mr Taylor, who appeared at last year’s Books By The Beach Festival, is due to receive a CBE in July for Services to Journalism and Public Service Broadcasting.

Big Ideas By The Sea Festival 6 will take place from Friday May 15 to Friday May 29 next year.