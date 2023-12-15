Scarborough's Big Maya's Jerk launches Christmas 'Meal For Meal' initiative with The Rainbow Centre

Scarborough’s Big Maya's Jerk restaurant has partnered with The Rainbow Centre for a meaningful cause for Christmas.

New Scarborough restaurant Big Maya’s Jerk, located on Hoxton Road, has teamed up with The Rainbow Centre to launch a new initiative this Christmas.

‘Meal for Meal’ allows customers at Big Maya’s Jerk to purchase a voucher and for each voucher purchased, the eatery pledge to donate a Christmas meal to a family in need through The Rainbow Centre. These free meals can be enjoyed at the restauarant on Christmas Day.

Having already contributed 50 Christmas meals, their goal is to reach 100 meals. This initiative is running until Thursday, December 21.

This initiative not only lets you indulge in our delightful dishes but also spreads the warmth and joy of the holiday season to those facing challenging

Rainbow Centre CEO, Jo Laking, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this initiative.

"It's such a wonderful thing to do, especially for those who are homeless.

"It's not good to go without a hot meal on any day, but especially on Christmas Day.

"We hope that this is just the beginning of a partnership which will continue to grow next year."

On Maya Mihoc’s blog, she explains how The Rainbow Centre has helped her and why she wanted to give back.

She said: “What many don't know is that not too long ago, I was a client at The Rainbow Centre.

"During my toughest times, they stood by me, providing support and a glimmer of hope. Little did I know that their kindness would become the foundation for something incredible.

“I'm pretty sure some of you might relate to my situation, and we would love to hear your stories if you're willing to share. Your experiences, like mine, can inspire and create a supportive community.”

The free meal vouchers can only be collected from The Rainbow Centre reception and redeemed on Monday, December 25 at our restaurant, situated at 3B-3C Hoxton Road, YO12 7ST.