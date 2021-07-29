Scarborough's Central Tramway Company celebrate 140th anniversary with day of activities

Scarborough's Central Tramway is celebrating its 140th anniversary.

Built in 1881, the historic cliff railway continues the funicular tradition in Scarborough transporting passengers from the Foreshore Road to Marine Parade, next to the iconic Grand Hotel, and back.

Scarborough Library is hosting an exhibition until August 7. It tells the story of Scarborough’s five historic funicular railways, as well as Central Tramway’s unique history and engineering.

There will be a chance to meet members of the team and ask questions and see a model demonstration for children (times online).

The exhibition at Scarborough Library.

On Sunday August 1 there will be a day of celebration at the top station, with Victorian costume and music and a visit by the Scarborough Town Crier, David Birdsall, at midday to mark the historic first journey. There is live music with 5 Star Brass between 2 and 4pm (weather permitting).

On the same day, children’s interactive workshops and story trail take place at Scarborough Art Gallery in The Crescent.

It is a chance for children to build their own model tramway, and the story trail is hosted by the Scarborough Museums Trust. Booking is essential; call 01723 374753 or email [email protected] to book a 45-minute slot.

Visitors who participate in the free children’s workshop or trail will be offered a pass for free travel on the tramway on the anniversary.

On Monday August 2, Seastrand Terrace is the venue for a “Time Travelling Talk on Scarborough’s Funicular Railways”, from 6.30pm-7.30pm.

It takes place atop the former St Nicholas lift bottom station (now the Seastrand Terrace); learn about the first cliff railway in the UK, the only steam powered cliff railway in the country, as well as the ill-fated lift and pier on the North Bay.