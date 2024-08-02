Scarborough's Central Tramway Company celebrates 143rd Birthday with Red Wheel plaque unveiling

Red Wheel plaques are awarded to historically important sites to commemorate Britain's rich and globally important legacy in the development of transport.

The plaque was unveiled by Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Janet Jefferson, at a celebration on Yorkshire Day (August 1).

The ceremony commenced with town crier David Birdsall giving the traditional Yorkshire Day cry, and Hunmanby Brass Band provided musical entertainment.

A Pop-Up Tramway exhibition celebrating the heritage of the tramway was also on display.

Colin Powell, General Manager, said: “We are the first venue in central Scarborough to receive the prestigious accolade.

"The first of August is a very special day to us, as not only does it mark Yorkshire Day, but it is also our 143rd birthday!''

The tramway, located between Foreshore Road and St Nicholas Gardens, was built by the Central Tramway Company Scarborough Ltd, who still own it.

It opened on August 1, 1881. The day was a huge success with almost 3000 passengers travelling.

Its winding gear was powered by steam and the driver had no direct view of the cars as the equipment was sited some 18m below the top station.

The steam-powered funicular was converted to electric drive between 1910 and 1920, drawing direct current from the town's tramway system.

It used alternating current after 1931, when trams were abandoned.

The motor was relocated under the top station and the driver now has full view of the cars, which were replaced in 1932.

Safety brakes are located on a rail in the centre of each track.

The tramway is open daily from 9.30am to 9.45pm during the summer months.

To find out more visit www.centraltramway.co.uk.

1 . Central Tramway unveils Red Wheel plaque Councillor Janet Jefferson unveils the plaque Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Central Tramway unveils Red Wheel plaque Charlotte Stead with her special cake Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Central Tramway unveils Red Wheel plaque Hunmanby Brass Band provided music for the occasion Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Central Tramway unveils Red Wheel plaque Jerry Swift of The National Transport Trust with Charter Mayor Janet Jefferson, Town Crier David Birdsall and General Manager Colin Powell Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales