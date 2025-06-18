Scarborough's Central Tramway Company celebrates postcard competition winner
Each year the competition encourages people of all ages to get creative with their designs, following an Easter theme; this year it was ‘Sprinkle of Spring.’
After two rounds of meticulous voting, the talented Peter Ruczynski won with a detailed and creative design.
His winning design is now on sale at the Central Tramway Company’s top station as a professionally printed postcard.
Winners of the Under 12 and 13-19 categories have also received prizes and recognition for their work, receiving tramway goodies and souvenirs.
The company hopes to continue the competition next year, with emphasis on the freedom of creativity for the designs.
Some previous designs remain on display in the top station, and visitors are encouraged to take a look at them.
