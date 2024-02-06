News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Central Tramway Company returns with new travel option

The Central Tramway Company, located in the heart of Scarborough's picturesque South Bay between the St Nicholas Gardens and the Grand Hotel, has announced that in response to customer requests, there will now be an option to purchase a return ticket for travel at a discounted price.
By Louise French
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:31 GMT
The new fares are now in effectThe new fares are now in effect
The service runs between the Foreshore Road and St Nicholas Street, and customers who ride the 142-year-old Victorian Tramway, can now purchase single or return tickets with single tickets at £1.40 and returns at £2.60.

Colin Powell, Central Tramway’s General Manager, said: “We at the Central Tramway pride ourselves on delivering a world class experience.

"We treat all feedback as a gift which we constantly monitor and react to as required.

A familiar sight for visitors to the townA familiar sight for visitors to the town
"Over the last 12 months our customers have asked us to introduce a return ticket so we are happy to start selling a return fare for the first time in our history.”

For opening hours and to discover more about Central Tramway Company, visit https://www.centraltramway.co.uk.

