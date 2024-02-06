The new fares are now in effect

The service runs between the Foreshore Road and St Nicholas Street, and customers who ride the 142-year-old Victorian Tramway, can now purchase single or return tickets with single tickets at £1.40 and returns at £2.60.

Colin Powell, Central Tramway’s General Manager, said: “We at the Central Tramway pride ourselves on delivering a world class experience.

"We treat all feedback as a gift which we constantly monitor and react to as required.

"Over the last 12 months our customers have asked us to introduce a return ticket so we are happy to start selling a return fare for the first time in our history.”