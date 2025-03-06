Scarborough’s Central Tramway Company to hold Easter postcard competition for second year
The company experienced significant engagement with the competition last year, and anticipates another great year of entries.
The competition is split into three age groups:
- 12 and under
- 13 to 19
- and 20-plus, to allow for a range of participants and categorical winners
Entrants are expected to create a postcard that both reflects the Sprinkle of Spring theme, and in some way incorporates the tramway itself into the design.
Mirroring last year, the competition will have three winners of each category, one of whom will be voted as the overall winner.
This last voting stage will be done by the public, so anyone will have the chance to choose their favourite winner for this year’s competition.
People wishing to take part in the competition will need to collect a blank card from the top station, and create a memorable design before the deadline, which is once again on Easter Monday, April 21.
Prizes include family day passes, tramway goodies and the overall winner will have their design sold as a postcard alongside other wares in the company’s shop, located in the top station.
The finalists’ designs from last year’s competition (including the winners of the individual categories and the overall winner) are being displayed in the tramway’s top station.
This year’s finalists’ designs will be displayed in the station in the same way over the next year.
