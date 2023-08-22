Scarborough's Central Tramway Company win Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award

Central Tramway Company in Scarborough has announced it has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Top 10% Tourist Attractions Worldwide.

The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

Colin Powell, Central Tramway’s General Manager, commented on the recognition: “We at the central tramway pride ourselves on delivering a world class experience, so it is amazing that this is recognized by our customers.

"To be in the top 10% of all attractions worldwide is an incredible achievement which fills me with pride and happiness for the whole organization who work tirelessly to maintain and improve our historic jewel in Scarborough’s crown.

"We treat all feedback as a gift which we constantly monitor and react to as required, so we are thankful to Tripadvisor for providing this public service.”

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners.

“The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

"With changing expectations, continued labour shortages and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

Central Tramway is proud to be part of Heritage Open Days again this year, and will be offering free guided tours to the public on Friday, September 8 and Monday, September 11.