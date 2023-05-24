Scarborough’s charity Race For Life returns to town today - find out how to support and where to watch

Scarborough’s charity Race For Life returns to town today!

The Race for Life events take place at Sea Life Centre on Scalby Mills Road and the races are open to people of all ages and abilities and the usual 3k, 5k and 10k events return.

The 10K race will begin at 6.30pm and the 5K and 3K races will begin at 7pm.

The 10K race offers a double lap route heading out towards the Open Air Theatre and along the promenade near the North Bay Chalets.

After the second lap the route returns back to finish at the Sealife Centre. The route is all on paved ground, paths and tarmac and is reasonably flat aside from the hill towards the Open Air Theatre.

The 5K race is a single lap route through the Open Air Theatre and along the promenade. The terrain is all path and road and is suitable for all levels of fitness and experience.

This event can accomodate wheelchair users but please be mindful that although this course is all path and road and predominantly flat, there is a 50m steep hill section leading from the promenade to the Open Air Theatre which will require assistance.

The Race For Life team say “We are delighted to welcome spectators to Race for Life so please do bring your family and friends along to cheer you on and support you on the night.”

Spectators can watch anywhere on route; South Bay gives the option of refreshments with the cafes, and ice creams shops, and for a high-up view spectators could go up to Queen’s Parade and look down.

Anywhere along the route is a good spot!

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Scarborough News reporter Louise Hollingsworth is taking part in the 10K race with two of her friends

She said: “I am running this year’s Race For Life as it is such an important charity for so many people, I know people who have sadly been affected by cancer and I wanted to do my part to help.

"What better way to do so than to have some fun at the same time.”