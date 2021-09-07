Scarborough's Central Tramway has appointed its first female general manager, Helen Galvin inset, in its 140-year history.

Helen brings many years of experience working on the national rail network at Great North Eastern Railway and London North Eastern Railway, as well as six years as heritage site management at the family-owned Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington.

Helen grew up in Leeds and began her 23 year career with GNER and East Coast Trains, training with the Orient Express Group. She progressed to senior management and received several awards in recognition of her work including a National Customer Service Award and Coach of the Year.

Helen said: “I am absolutely delighted to join Central Tramway. What an honour to be grafted into the family business!

“I’m proud that the company has been here for 140 years, we have so much history. So old, yet so modern in thinking and practices, my appointment as General Manager is testament to that. I believe my background in heritage and career defining roles within the rail industry have provided me with a unique focus.”