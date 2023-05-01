Closed Londesborough Arms in Seamer, Scarborough set to reopen with a major refurbishment after £125,000 Heineken investment.

The Londesborough Arms Hotel, located on Main Street in Seamer, is set to benefit from the investment by Heineken.

Heineken is maintaining its commitment to ‘The Great British Local’ by investing £40m in upgrading almost a quarter of pubs in its Star Pubs & Bars’ estate in 2023, despite the Cost of Living Crisis.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs & Bars’ Managing Director, said: “We know from previous economic downturns that when customers’ disposable income is squeezed, they look for an exceptional experience when they go out. A great ambience and attractive surroundings are key and contribute to the value for money that pubgoers seek. It’s more important than ever to invest during uncertain times like these, to keep pubs thriving and meeting the needs of their communities.

“The last three years have been tough for everyone. People want some light relief and to get together and enjoy themselves. Pubs are ideally placed to meet this demand, offering an affordable treat. Our investment is a vote of confidence in the great British local.”

Over £1.7m is allotted from Heineken to Yorkshire and the Humber pub investments with a further £217k from pub operators.

90 jobs will be created in Yorkshire and the Humber on the back of the refurbishments.

£175,000 is being invested into The Londesborough Arms and it will see the main trading areas redecorated, four new chalet bedrooms created and the existing nine upgraded.

Heineken’s spend will focus on neighbourhood locals, which make up 70% of the company’s 2,400 pubs. The move chimes with new research revealing the increasing trend to socialise nearer to home since the cost-of-living crisis began and pubgoers’ keenness to support their local pubs through the economic challenges.

Minister for Investment Lord Johnson said: “This weekend, communities across the country will come together to raise a glass to the King’s coronation in their local pub.

"Heineken’s investment is great news, not only creating hundreds of new jobs and improving pubs up and down the country but also making a contribution to our Net Zero targets.”

The pub, cider and beer company owns several pubs in Scarborough, including the recently closed Ramshill pub, on Ramshill Road.

Star Pubs & Bars plans to undertake refurbishments at The Londesborough Arms subject to recruiting new operators.