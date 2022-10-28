Scarborough's Compass Health and Fitness gym in the running for prestigious national award

Craig Metcalfe-Holiday (maintenance) Julia Hubbard (owner) Taylor Mackenzie (Fitness Team and PT)

The club has been shortlisted in Regional Gym of the Year North at the National Fitness Awards which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected.

National Fitness Awards’ event organiser Dominic Musgrave said: “All our shortlisted facilities should be really proud of their achievements in being chosen as a finalist as the calibre of entries has been amazing."

Giovanna Parker (Hair Salon), Tom Lee (Personal Trainer), Dan Wright (Personal Trainer) and Laura Daniel (manager)

Trophies will be handed out a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale (Jet from Gladiators) on Friday November 18 at The Athena in Leicester.