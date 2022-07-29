The strongman and strongwoman competition was the second time the annual event has been organised by Valhalla Strength Club, supported by Barons Gym, with participants taking on an axle deadlift, log press, sandbag carry, farmer’s walk and Atlas stones.
Strongmen Luke Richardson and Glen Cutler joined the event as special guest referees.
All the money raised from spectators, including entry tickets and collection buckets, was donated to patient care at Saint Catherine’s.
"Everyone had a great day and we’re already looking forward to next year.”
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Thank you so much to everyone involved for this fantastic donation, which will make a real difference to the lives of our patients and families.”