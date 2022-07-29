Scarborough's Conquer the Castle makes £1,000 for Saint Catherine's

Saint Catherine’s has received a £1,000 donation following a hugely successful Conquer the Castle event at Scarborough Rugby Club.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:54 am

The strongman and strongwoman competition was the second time the annual event has been organised by Valhalla Strength Club, supported by Barons Gym, with participants taking on an axle deadlift, log press, sandbag carry, farmer’s walk and Atlas stones.

Strongmen Luke Richardson and Glen Cutler joined the event as special guest referees.

All the money raised from spectators, including entry tickets and collection buckets, was donated to patient care at Saint Catherine’s.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

From left: David Mort (Valhalla Strength Club), Vicky Boyer (Barons Gym) and Ellie Fry (Saint Catherine’s fundraiser).

Read More

Read More
The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, first restaurant to join lobster hatchery scheme

"Everyone had a great day and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Thank you so much to everyone involved for this fantastic donation, which will make a real difference to the lives of our patients and families.”

Saint CatherineScarborough