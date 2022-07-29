The strongman and strongwoman competition was the second time the annual event has been organised by Valhalla Strength Club, supported by Barons Gym, with participants taking on an axle deadlift, log press, sandbag carry, farmer’s walk and Atlas stones.

Strongmen Luke Richardson and Glen Cutler joined the event as special guest referees.

All the money raised from spectators, including entry tickets and collection buckets, was donated to patient care at Saint Catherine’s.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: David Mort (Valhalla Strength Club), Vicky Boyer (Barons Gym) and Ellie Fry (Saint Catherine’s fundraiser).

"Everyone had a great day and we’re already looking forward to next year.”