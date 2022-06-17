Karen Wheelhouse was approached to transform the discharge area of the ward.

The team wanted a bright and positive mural and the beach chalet theme with rainbow colours fit perfectly with Rowan Lea’s seaside location.

Karen spoke to patients for design ideas, colour choices and help with painting the beach, which proved to be very therapeutic for them.

Karen Wheelhouse has produced an artwork display at Cross Lane Hospital.

Karen, who works in the older people’s service at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s hoped that patients will write their farewell messages on paper kites, seashells, candy floss, buckets, spades, beach balls, crabs and many more so the mural becomes interactive and will give others lots of hope and positivity.

“The patients have closely monitored the progress of the mural and have enjoyed sitting and watching me paint. They’ve chatted and reminisced and it has already brought about a lot of happy memories and encouraged everyone to talk.

“I’m grateful to the ward manager for allowing me to paint the mural. We’re encouraged to share our gifts and talents to enhance the patients’ daily experiences and environment. Without this vision and support, I wouldn’t have realised that my non-clinical skills could be so fully used in this setting.”

Karen Ashby, ward manager, said: “Karen has an art background and is skilled in so many areas, so we were really excited when she offered to do this for us.

“Throughout the process Karen has had a captive audience and it has been great to involve the patients. We plan to develop further murals around the ward so that more patients can take part.

“Karen also runs a watercolour art group and a popular ‘creature comforts’ sewing group for our patients. Along with our other health care assistants, she brings a lot of talent and skills to develop groups that support our patients.”

Patients said: “The mural looks fantastic; it really brightens up the ward. It makes me feel better. It gives me hope – when you see something coming up out of nothing, it really gives you hope. The painting reminds me of sunshine and happiness on the beach. The dog looks very realistic, the texture of the sand and bricks makes it look three-dimensional.”