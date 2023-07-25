News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Dial A Ride charity celebrates 40th anniversary

Local community transport charity, Scarborough Dial A Ride celebrated 40 years with a village fetestyle birthday party at Sawdon Village hall.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST

The event was attended by staff, volunteers and Trustees and was a chance for Chair Colin Woodhead and Manager Tim Lawson to thank all those involved over the past 40 years for their hard work.

Those involved in Scarborough Dial A Ride helped take it from a small project with two second hand minibuses to a vital and well established service to the local Scarborough community.

Entertainment was provided by local group Barleycorn and participants could take part in traditional games such as Wellie Wanging, horseshoe throwing and whack a rat.

Jonathan Knight, left, recieving his 10-year award from Tim Lawson, right.Jonathan Knight, left, recieving his 10-year award from Tim Lawson, right.
Jonathan Knight, left, recieving his 10-year award from Tim Lawson, right.
Tim Lawson said: “Without our wonderful drivers, passenger assistants and office support, we would not be able to provide our essential transport services to older people and those with disabilities.

“They all go above and beyond and this event was a small way of saying Thank You to everyone who has been involved over the past years. Dial A Ride has continued to go from strength to strength but only because of the people involved”.

Volunteer driver Jonathan Knight was presented with his 10 year award at the event.

Dial A Ride is currently looking for volunteer minibus and car drivers and passenger assistants.

Colin Woodhead, Scarborough Dial A Ride's Chair, cutting the cake.Colin Woodhead, Scarborough Dial A Ride's Chair, cutting the cake.
Colin Woodhead, Scarborough Dial A Ride's Chair, cutting the cake.

If you are interested in finding out more contact the office on 01723 354434 or via the website www.scarboroughdialaride.org

