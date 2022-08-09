Scarborough’s Dial-A-Ride manager Julie Banks retires after nearly 30 years

Julie Banks, 61, is leaving Dial-A-Ride after 27 years working for the community transport charity.

Miss Banks is leaving the charity to help look after her elderly parents, who are 91 and 95 years old.

Her role began in 1995, as a part-time administrator alongside shifts at the hospital.

Pictured from left to right: Julie Banks, Retiring manager, Colin Woodhead, Dial A Ride Chair, Maria Hunter, Admin assistant, Tim Lawson,New manager, Graeme Needham, New Deputy Manager

Miss Banks said: “My dad was working for the Council of Voluntary Services, the old CVS, at what was Allatt House.

“He said ‘there’s a job coming up at Dial-A-Ride’, and I’ll be absolutely honest, I knew nothing about it but I was working evenings at the hospital and wanted more hours.”

The company was located at the former Allatt House, now The Street, and had five minibuses.

Five years later, Miss Banks became the company's manager and she has held that position for 22 years.

“When the manager left in 2000, I honestly didn’t want the job because I didn’t want the responsibility but then I thought well I’ve got quite a lot of experience and it’s probably going to be quite hard for someone new to come in who knows nothing about the job.”

Miss Banks has fond memories of her early career at Dial-A-Ride.

She said: “It was very, very cramped, we were all squashed in what was an old garage and it was really quite impossible to work from there.

“The spare seats from the buses used to slot in and out, and we had absolutely nowhere to put them so everyone used to sit on them in a very cramped tearoom.

“The thing is, they were very upright and narrow. They weren’t stable in anyway so people used to perch on them, but it’s amazing what people are willing to put up with the conditions”

Tim Lawson will be taking over as the new manager for Dial-A-Ride, and Graeme Needham will be the new deputy manager.

Miss Banks will use the company as a client now for her elderly mum and dad.

She said: ‘Dial A Ride and the people who work there and those who we help have been such a huge part of my life for the past 27 years it is difficult to imagine not being involved.

“It has been a real privilege to work with some truly caring, generous and amazing people – I have worked with over 600 volunteers and staff since I started. I will really miss the people who work here and the passengers, especially chatting to them on the phone and listening to their stories.