Scarborough's Donna Loveland receives British Empire Medal in Queen's Birthday Honours

Donna Loveland with her British Empire Medal.

Scarborough RNLI fundraiser and founder of the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund, Donna Loveland, has received a British Empire Medal in recognition of her outstanding work in fundraising and water safety.

Donna finally received her medal at the Camp Hill Estate in Bedale which was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner on July 7, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In February 2015 Andrew McGeown, aged 32, lost his life after entering the North Sea in Scarborough’s South Bay whilst attempting to save his dog, Arnold.

Scarborough RNLI fundraiser Donna Loveland, left, and Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner.

Donna set up the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund in his name, with the intention of funding the Swim Safe programme in the town.

Swim Safe was created by Swim England and the RNLI in 2013 to help children aged 7 to 14 stay safe while enjoying swimming outdoors through practical sessions offering vital water safety skills, free of charge.

The life-saving course has grown from a single scheme in Cornwall into a national programme, spanning 30 sites across the UK and helping thousands of children learn how to stay safe in the water.

Swim Safe was established in Scarborough in 2015. Since then, more than 4,500 children have taken part in sessions at Scarborough and Bridlington.

Donna’s tireless dedication has seen her raise over £45,000 for the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund and Swim Safe whilst also promoting water safety and the dangers of the coast through local awareness campaigns, marketing and school visits.