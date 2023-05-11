Scarborough’s dragon boat racing to receive extra funding by Yorkshire Coast BID

The event, which takes place this year at the North Yorkshire Water Park on Sunday June 18, has raised thousands of pounds for local charities over the years.

This year the Rotary Club will receive funding from the Yorkshire Coast BID, which is keen to help add value to dragon boat event and make it grow as an event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Coast BID explained their involvement: “Dragon boat racing at the water park is a super attraction for the Yorkshire Coast, as well as being a fantastic fund-raiser for the local communities’ good causes.”

Dragon boat races retrurn to North Yorkshire Water Park this June.

"It also has a special place in the North Yorkshire event calendar providing a super fun day-out for everyone.”

The town’s new Charter Mayor has been invited to officially open the event, together with starting the first race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dragon boat racing will begin at 10.00am with teams of 17 paddlers in 12-metre-long boats competing in a series of races, culminating in grand finals at around 4.00pm.

Trophies will also be awarded to the winners, together with medals kindly sponsored by the BID.

This year prizes will also be awarded to paddlers in the best fancy dressed boat, the boat that has raised the most funds for their chosen charity; the team with the most women paddlers.

A programme, funded by the BID, will be available on the day detailing the teams, sponsors and supported charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a presentation evening at the Downe Arms Country Inn on Wednesday, July 5 when monies raised by the sponsors and the paddlers will be handed out to the nominated charities.

Scarborough Rotary Club are also appealing for more businesses and organisations to come forward to sponsor a boat in this year’s dragon boat event.

George Roberts, Club President, said: “Whilst dragon boat racing at Wykeham is a hugely popular event we are determined to make this year’s event even bigger and better.

“To do that we need more people to come forward and sponsor a boat,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad