The new restaurant, named Haus of S&M, will be located in the former Eat Me site on Hanover Road and promises diners brilliant Asian food in surroundings where ‘art meets Soho sleaze meets Carry On’.

Haus of S&M is the latest venture from award winning restaurateurs Martyn Hyde and Stephen Dinardo, who already run Eat Me @ The SJT in the Stephen Joseph Theatre and Sitwell by Eat Me at Woodend, on Scarborough’s Crescent.

The new venue will feature a changing menu of exclusively Asian dishes, and cocktails focusing on Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisines.

Scarborough’s Eat Me owners are to open brand new restaurant - with a twist.

The combination of food and décor is slightly risqué and designed by local artist Imo Sophia and Martyn Hyde. Martyn says it “will provide a unique experience.”

Martyn said: “I don’t think there’s anything else like it anywhere.

“It’s very different – it’s art meets Soho sleaze meets Carry On!”

Haus of S&M will also feature a unique booking system, making it a speakeasy-style restaurant.

“People have to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and book via that platform,” says Martyn. “They’ll then be sent a code unique to the date they’ve

booked, which will allow them entry to the restaurant via a keypad – a sort of modern-day version of an old-fashioned speakeasy.”

Haus of S&M opens on Thursday November 17 for a special opening night, and will then be open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm until late.

Tables are by reservation only.

