Scarborough’s Eat Me owners to open brand new restaurant in the town
The owners of beloved Scarborough cafe Eat Me are opening a brand new restaurant in the town.
The new restaurant, named Haus of S&M, will be located in the former Eat Me site on Hanover Road and promises diners brilliant Asian food in surroundings where ‘art meets Soho sleaze meets Carry On’.
Haus of S&M is the latest venture from award winning restaurateurs Martyn Hyde and Stephen Dinardo, who already run Eat Me @ The SJT in the Stephen Joseph Theatre and Sitwell by Eat Me at Woodend, on Scarborough’s Crescent.
The new venue will feature a changing menu of exclusively Asian dishes, and cocktails focusing on Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisines.
The combination of food and décor is slightly risqué and designed by local artist Imo Sophia and Martyn Hyde. Martyn says it “will provide a unique experience.”
Martyn said: “I don’t think there’s anything else like it anywhere.
“It’s very different – it’s art meets Soho sleaze meets Carry On!”
Haus of S&M will also feature a unique booking system, making it a speakeasy-style restaurant.
“People have to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and book via that platform,” says Martyn. “They’ll then be sent a code unique to the date they’ve
booked, which will allow them entry to the restaurant via a keypad – a sort of modern-day version of an old-fashioned speakeasy.”
Haus of S&M opens on Thursday November 17 for a special opening night, and will then be open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm until late.
Tables are by reservation only.
The restaurant has a licence to serve alcohol.