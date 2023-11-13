Scarborough's festive season set to begin with Santa's arrival in the harbour

Boyes Santa is dues to arrive in Scarborough harbour on Saturday, November 18.

On Saturday, November 18, Santa will leave the North Pole and make his grand entrance at Scarborough Harbour at 11am, marking the start of a magical holiday season in the town.

Ditching his traditional sleigh, Santa will arrive by boat, a one-of-its-kind spectacle for Scarborough.

The arrival will be celebrated with a musical treat from Scarborough Sixth Form’s Christmas Band, along with performances by the cast from YMCA’s Christmas production and team members of This is The Coast.

After his harbourside welcome, Santa will parade through the streets of Scarborough, passing through Eastborough, St Thomas Street, Castle Road before finally arriving at Boyes on Queen Street.

Upon his arrival at Boyes, Santa will open his Grotto at approximately 12 noon, welcoming visitors with festive cheer.

Chris Golder, store manager at Boyes, said: “We can’t wait, it’s such an exciting time of year for us at Boyes.

"We are busy getting the Grotto ready and filling it with presents

"There is no other day like greeting Santa off the boat and seeing the faces of all the children.

"This, along with our Christmas Window unveiling, really kicks off Christmas for Scarborough and its town centre.

"This year's event is not just a celebration of Santa's arrival but a testament to Scarborough's community spirit and the joy of the holiday season.

"Join us in welcoming Santa in this unique seafaring style and immerse yourself in the festive spirit of Scarborough.