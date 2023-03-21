Scarborough's Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert comes to an end

The annual concert, which has raised more than £96,000 for local causes over the last 25 years, has been a popular tradition for the people of Scarborough at Christmas time.

Generations of school children have taken to the stage at the Scarborough Spa to entertain parents, family and friends in a glittering performance after weeks of rehearsals.

The Festive Spectacular was, for many years, hosted by the late Harry Gration, and last year by Adam Tomlinson from BBC Radio York who ably stepped in to fill his shoes.

The Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert at The Spa Grand Hall, Scarborough in 2014.

Chairman Nigel Wood said: “We’ve decided that last year’s Festive Spectacular was the last one. We’ve had three or four meetings since the carol concert, but because of rising costs we didn't make hardly any money last year.

“I want to say thank you to all who have taken part, the school choirs and the leaders of the school choirs

“The many, many sponsors, the late Harry Gration and Richard Staples at Radio York, and to all the staff at the Spa.

“Last but not least, I want to thank the committee members. They have willingly helped in so many ways to enable the concert to take place each year.

A packed house of 1400 filled the Spa Grand Hall in 2013 for the Festive Spectacular Carol Concert, hosted by BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration

“We wanted to go on longer, and we were determined not to make a quick decision, but we’re comfortable with the decision we’ve made.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to organise this event.

“It has been great to be part of it and to organise it for the last 25 years.”

Festive Spectacular 2012 - The massed school choir

Festive Spectacular presentation at The Town Hall...organiser Nigel Wood presents the cheques..with beneficiaries Sue Deighton from SENSE, Barry Foster Yorkshire Coast MND, Mayor Eric Broadbent, Stephen Slade representing the YMCA - pictured with supporters of the charities