Founded by Maya Mihoc, Big Maya's Jerk has suffered a number of challenges which are now threatening its ability to continue serving as a cultural hub in the community.

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise funds for vital security upgrades and stabilisation efforts, ensuring the safety and well-being of the restaurant's premises, staff, and patrons.

Donations will go toward repairing broken windows, upgrading the CCTV system, installing shutters for added security, and stabilising the restaurant's financial situation.

Big Maya's Jerk, an Afro-Carribean restaurant in Scarborough, was launched in 2023 by Maya Mihoc.

Maya Mihoc said: "Big Maya's Jerk isn't just a restaurant; it's a symbol of resilience and community. Despite the challenges we've faced, we remain committed to preserving our cultural heritage and creating a welcoming space for all. With the support of our community, we can overcome adversity and ensure that Big Maya's Jerk continues to thrive.

Ms Mihoc’s ambition to cultivate an arts and culture hub whilst providing a new taste in the town continues despite recent struggles.

Louise Kim Salter, actress, film producer, and campaign officer, said: “Instead of focusing on her restaurant, Maya and her restaurant are facing extreme acts of racism and hate, with windows being smashed and unthinkable discriminatory violence.

“Now, Maya has one last shot at keeping her dream of Big Maya’s Jerk alive - and she needs help. Join me in standing behind Maya’s dream and championing those who are courageous enough to stand up for what they believe in.

Big Maya's Jerk has started a Crowdfunder campaign to help get the restaurant stabilise following hate crimes, vandalism and fake bookings.

“By supporting Maya’s campaign, you’re not just ensuring the survival of a great restaurant; you’re casting a vote for kindness, compassion, and community spirit to triumph over hate.”

Through social media, local news outlets, and community forums, Ms Mihoc is rallying support for the cause and amplifying the restaurant's message of inclusivity and acceptance.

Donors will receive incentives and rewards at different contribution levels, ranging from Big Maya’s Jerk recipes, and digital mural prints, to recognition on a donor wall and more. Every contribution, regardless of size, makes a meaningful impact on the restaurant's ability to weather the storm and continue serving its community.