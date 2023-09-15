Scarborough's Forgefest raises over £8000 for charity
Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn, located in West Ayton, hosted the family fun day to raise money for Scarborough Mind, MacMillan and Saint Catherine’s Hospice.
They raised £8,300.
A Tug of War event between the pub and Brompton Cricket Club was held in memory of James Allison.
Heidi Dickinson, of Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn, said: “It was a fantastic day and couldn't have done it without our sponsors MGS Plumbing & Heating, Trenhams Alloy Wheels and My Builders Yorkshire Ltd.
"The sound guys Dobomusic Sound and Lighting were fantastic and did a great job. Massive thank you to all the bands/artists that gave up their time to play, Stockdales for the stage, DNC Scaffolding for the stairs to the stage, Enchanted Embroidery for the T-shirts, to all those who donated prizes for the raffle and tombola.
"As well as everyone who showed up and donated time and money to make the day the amazing day it was.”
There was a tombola, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, food, face painting and an outdoor bar.
To raise money for charity, there was the chance to take part in the Land’s End to John O’Groates triathalon from within the pub – which ended up carrying on to Ben Nevis which made the walk 1,200 miles in 54 hours.