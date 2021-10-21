Scarborough's Freya Cox reflects on her time in the Great British Bake Off tent

Freya Cox. (Channel 4)

German week, which saw Jurgen get a Hollywood handshake and Giuseppe named Star Baker for the second time proved to be Freya’s downfall, and sadly she had to say Auf

Wiedersehen to the tent.

The bakers had to perfect traditional German biscuits in the signature challenge, followed by a technical torte fit for a prince, the Prinzeregententorte before a final showstopper challenge of creating a tiered cake using yeast.

Freya, 19, has shared her thoughts about the experience of baking in the famous tent.

She said: "I was the youngest baker in the tent and I am so pleased that I managed to get through 5 weeks, that’s halfway through after all!

"My baking expertise has really improved and I feel I brought the world of vegan baking if not to the forefront of everyone’s minds, to have made some kind of impact.

"Look I have had a ball and at my age it’s one of the most amazing experiences in my life so far"

Freya explained her appearance on the programme had sparked new ambitions and she hopes to write recipe books and share her passion for vegan baking.

She also hoped to focus on vegan patisserie.

"I have learnt so much from the whole experience," she added, "But most of all that baking is such a personal thing.

"It is a way for people to share their different tips and tricks and also their different flavour ideas whilst being a way for people to come together with a shared passion. I’ve learnt so many new flavour ideas from the bakers!"

Freya's fondest memory was the technical challenge in the first week in which she came second, and her worst was the judging of her pavlova which she said was 'really disappointing.'

She continued: "My favourite challenge was the week two biscuit toy.

"I genuinely just felt so proud of what I put forward, and thought the brief was so clever and interesting to share our own different stories.

"I felt like we were all making the impossible possible that day, and I remember looking round the tent and just being genuinely shocked by how talented everyone was"

The teenager also reflected on going viral on social media thanks to her Scarborough accent.

"Coming from North Yorkshire I do have an accent," she said, "I found it very funny how social media exploded at my pronunciation of cappuccino.

"I don’t think I can ever order one again! Coming from a smaller town like Scarborough I feel I have been given a great opportunity and I hope I have done them proud.

"I have had lovely positive comments on social media about being vegan, and It’s A Bit of a Faff did become a bit of a catchphrase that people liked. It’s something that I do say every day"

She has taken a year out of the psychology course she is studying at University to explore some avenues after her time on Bake Off.

She said: "I have learned so much from Paul and Prue’s comments throughout the show.

"Noel and I hit it off from the start, I loved his zany humour especially when he turned into ‘Where’s Wally’ that made me laugh, and I had a really good time with Matt, they are great to have around to break up the tension.

"I feel so lucky to have such a supportive family and friends.

"We watch the show together each week, I make a bake each week which everyone shares, and I will continue to do that. I can’t wait to watch the rest of the series and see how the bakers do."