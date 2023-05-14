Scarborough's Friarage Community Primary School holds Crown Parade to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III

News you can trust since 1882
Children at Friarage Community Primary School have celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III with a magnificent Crown Parade.

By Louise Perrin
Published 14th May 2023, 08:30 BST

The parade was held at the school on Thursday (May 11) as the school turned red, white and blue to celebrate the Coronation.

All of the children were presented with a Coronation Pin Badge by Councillor Janet Jefferson.

Take a look through photos from the day as Scarborough’s Coronation celebrations continued.

The children ready for the parade

Posing in his crown

Leaving the classroom

Standing to attention

