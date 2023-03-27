Scarborough's George Roberts appointed to national funeral directors' executive committee

At the age of just 26, Mr Roberts is one of the youngest people ever to be appointed to the committee of the organisation, which was established in 1989 to support independent, mostly family owned funeral directors, concerned about the proliferation of larger conglomerates.

Currently SAIF has over 1000 members across 1,865 sites, as well as an additional 100 Associate members who supply products or services to the funeral profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Roberts said: “I was approached last year to see if my name could be put forward to join the governing board.

George Roberts

"Typically SAIF is involved in lot of work with the government over various legislation in the profession.

"Committee members stand for re-election every two year and I’m looking forward to taking on further roles within the organisation as time moves on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s good not just for business, but for the area to be represented.

"It’s nice for people in working in any business to be recognised by their national assocation.”

George Roberts has been appointed to the Executive Committee of SAIF

Mr Roberts is looking forward to taking up his role at the next meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad