Scarborough's George Roberts appointed to national funeral directors' executive committee

George Roberts of G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors has been appointed to the executive committee of the Society of Allied Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF).

By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:34 BST

At the age of just 26, Mr Roberts is one of the youngest people ever to be appointed to the committee of the organisation, which was established in 1989 to support independent, mostly family owned funeral directors, concerned about the proliferation of larger conglomerates.

Currently SAIF has over 1000 members across 1,865 sites, as well as an additional 100 Associate members who supply products or services to the funeral profession.

Mr Roberts said: “I was approached last year to see if my name could be put forward to join the governing board.

George Roberts
"Typically SAIF is involved in lot of work with the government over various legislation in the profession.

"Committee members stand for re-election every two year and I’m looking forward to taking on further roles within the organisation as time moves on.

"It’s good not just for business, but for the area to be represented.

"It’s nice for people in working in any business to be recognised by their national assocation.”

George Roberts has been appointed to the Executive Committee of SAIF
Mr Roberts is looking forward to taking up his role at the next meeting.

SAIF’s Executive Committee’s role is to act as the governing institution of the association with members expected to conduct their business interests in a manner which upholds the best standards of the society; attend their regional meeting as the Executive Committee’s representative of that region and provide input, advice, experience and resources to assist the Chief Executive and staff in their day to day operations.

