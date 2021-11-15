Picture from the Scarborough Gift Card launch in November 2020. Pictured front: Simon Middleton, York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub. Pictured back (left to right): Janet Deacon, Tourism and Corporate Marketing Manager (Scarborough Borough Council); Sue Anderson Brown, Brunswick Centre Manager; Mandy West, Business Engagement Executive (Scarborough Borough Council); Janet Jefferson, Chairman of Scarborough Chamber of Trade.

Scarborough’s Gift Card was launched post pandemic as part of a regeneration project to encourage shoppers to spend money locally.

Since November last year, more than 90 businesses have signed up to the scheme and in its first 12 months, gift cards totalling £53,000 have been bought.

The card is supported and funded by the council, the Yorkshire Coast BID and the Brunswick (formerly the Brunswick Centre).

Councillor Liz Colling, cabinet member for inclusive growth, said: “The Scarborough gift card has had a very successful first year.

“My thanks go to the businesses who’ve signed up to be part of the scheme and to the many people who’ve bought and used the cards. At the end of the first coronavirus lockdown period, local retailers needed our support”

“The card encouraged residents to spend in the borough and boosted our local economy. I am confident the next 12 months will be equally as successful as the scheme is widened further and many more businesses have the opportunity to be involved and benefit.”

“This is a great way to spend locally and to support businesses close to home.”

The gift card can be used to discover amazing national and independent shops and to enjoy top restaurants, bars and cultural venues.

Lindsay Broddle, partner at Gekoglass, which is part of the gift card scheme, said: “The Scarborough gift card has been fantastic for our business. Receiving one of these cards is wonderful because there is a plethora of independent businesses accepting these cards all over Scarborough.”

“This gives the recipient the flexibility to choose what to buy because they are not limited to one place. At Gekoglass we are happy to accept the card against any purchase.”

The second phase of the roll-out of the scheme is now underway which means many more firms and food and beverage and other outlets will be eligible to join.

The team behind the scheme are now targeting businesses based beyond the immediate town centre area and hope to have reached a total of 200 sign-ups over the coming year.