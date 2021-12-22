Picture from the Scarborough Gift Card launch in November 2020. Pictured front: Simon Middleton, York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub. Pictured back (left to right): Janet Deacon, Tourism and Corporate Marketing Manager (Scarborough Borough Council); Sue Anderson Brown, Brunswick Centre Manager; Mandy West, Business Engagement Executive (Scarborough Borough Council); Janet Jefferson, Chairman of Scarborough Chamber of Trade.

Now the gift card has gone digital, making it even easier for you to shop locally. You will be able to buy your gift card online, and send it digitally to your loved ones.

It will also allow purchases to come from outside of the Yorkshire Coast, boosting the sales even further.

The gift card will be able to be stored in your phone’s virtual ‘wallet’. Not only is this a move forward for technology, but also a huge environmental step from the group who are keen to cut down on the use of plastic.

Janet Deacon, Head of tourism and Culture for Scarborough Borough Council, said: “It is fantastic news that the gift card can now be purchased as a digital card for purchasers to use in the 100 businesses that are currently participating with the scheme.”

“The whole ethos of reacts is to ensure that money is retained in the local economy to support jobs, and this will certainly make it easier for purchasers to buy and spend locally”.

Over 100 different businesses are signed up to the gift card, from food and drink to leisure experiences.

Following the launch in November 2020, the scheme has seen over £61,581 worth of gift cards sold, providing a major boost to local shops.

It is being spearheaded by town-centre retailers and supported by the Town Scarborough and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Town Centre Team, Yorkshire Coast BID, York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub, Scarborough Borough Council and the Brunswick Centre.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive for Yorkshire Coast BID said: “The gift card has already had great success supporting local businesses, but also locking valuable funds into Scarborough. It’s great that we are able to take the next step to make this even more accessible, and cut down on any environmental impact, all in time for Christmas as well! “