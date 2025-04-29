Scarborough's Gladiators 2025 champion Joe Fishburn guest of honour at first-ever Rainbow Charity Ball

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Apr 2025, 16:35 BST
Scarborough’s Joe Fishburn, winner of the TV show Gladiators 2025, will be guest of honour at the first-ever Rainbow Charity Ball at Scarborough Spa on Saturday June 7.

Hailing from Scarborough, Joe was crowned BBC Gladiators Champion after an intense and thrilling final last month.

His strength, agility, and determination saw him eliminate the competition and win the hearts of fans and judges alike.

In an inspiring act of generosity, Joe has donated a one-month online personal training package to be auctioned during the evening’s charity auction – with all proceeds going to support the life-changing work The Rainbow Centre does for the community.

Scarborough's Joe Fishburn, winner of Gladiators Season 2. picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, David MacCormackScarborough's Joe Fishburn, winner of Gladiators Season 2. picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, David MacCormack
Scarborough's Joe Fishburn, winner of Gladiators Season 2. picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, David MacCormack

James Howard, Fundraising Officer at The Rainbow Centre, shared his excitement: “To have someone like Joe involved with our first Rainbow Ball is quite the coup.

"It is an amazing achievement to be crowned Champion of Gladiators, and Scarborough is lucky to have someone from the town achieving something as good as this.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe and his grandmother Christine to the event and are deeply grateful for his generous donation Train with a Champion to our auction.”

Guests attending the ball will enjoy:

- a sparkling drinks reception

- a lavish three-course dinner

- an exciting charity auction with prizes donated by local businesses

- a night of entertainment featuring a live band and DJ

The dress code is black tie and evening wear, promising an evening of elegance, excitement, and community spirit.

Visit www.therainbowball.org to buy your tickets.

Please contact James Howard at [email protected] for corporate sponsorship opportunities.

