Scarborough's Gladstone Road Primary School enjoy newly installed outdoor equipment
The installation provides both fun and exercise for students at the School and follows a “planning for real” exercise which saw a group of Year 5 students draw up a large scale plan of the playground which was then used to canvass views on what improvements the students would like to see.
The trim trail equipment was funded by the School, by Friends of Gladstone Road and by local charity SALT (Scarborough and Locals Together), and installed by ESP Play.
Rosemary Forrest of SALT said: “As a local charity based in Falsgrave we were very keen to help the School with the playground improvements, because we know how important exercise is to the health of children.”
Head Teacher, Garry Johnson, explained that the trim trail, together with the installation of raised planters for the School’s Gardening Club, was part of a comprehensive plan to improve play facilities at the School.
It follows recent news that the School has been given a grading of “Good” after a recent OFSTED inspection.”