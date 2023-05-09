Scarborough's Great British Bake Off star Freya Cox in new cake collaboration with Castle Howard

The 21-year-old, who appeared on the show two years ago, launched two new mouth-watering bakes for the summer – a chocolate muffin with marshmallows on top, and a raspberry kiss – two soft vanilla biscuits sandwiched with vanilla cream and raspberry jam.

Guests invited to the launch of Cakes with Freya at Castle Howard’s Garden Hall were able to sample mini versions of the cakes as well as the bigger versions – and fair to say, these soon disappeared fairly quickly!

And she cannot wait for customers to be able to try the cakes, lovingly made by Head Chef Nathan.

Scarborough's Great British Bake Off star Freya Cox launches her cake collaboration with Castle Howard.

"I love Castle Howard,” she said, “I’m the most Yorkshire person ever, so it’s nice to come here and be part of something.”

Castle Howard’s director of marketing and visitors, Abbi Ollive, said they were delighted to be working with Freya.

"We care about the food we sell in the cafe, it’s part of the visitor experience, and we’re looking to find partners who have a connection to the area who can help us on our journey.

"We’re making progress in focusing on the natural environment and improving our vegan offering, so we were pleased when Freya said she was eager to work with us.”

Some of the delicious cakes at the launch - chocolate muffins with marshmallow and a vanilla and raspberry kiss.

Talking about her time on Great British Bake Off, Freya added: “It was the best experience of my life.

"I wouldn’t have found that love of baking without the show, I’d never even considered it as a career.

"It came along at a nice time as I was figuring what I wanted to do.”

She said the people she met on the show – won by Italian Giuseppe Dell'Anno – inspired a lot of her ideas and added that there was no-one who had been on the show who would not have come out a better baker than they were before.

Mini samples of the chocolate muffins which were offered to guests on arrival at the launch at Castle Howard.

"I’m really grateful I had the opportunity to write my book Simply Vegan Baking and the cakes here were inspired by my book,” she said.

Castle Howard.