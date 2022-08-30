Scarborough’s Harbour Bar to serve ice creams at sunrise - here's why

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity walk is now in its 14th year and the business in Sandside has supported the event since the very start, providing thousands of ice creams, teas and coffees over the years.

The event, on Sunday September 25, will feature a six-mile route from the Sea Life Centre car park to the Spa Complex and back to maximise views of the sunrise. All the proceeds will go towards providing end-of-life care to patients and their loved ones.

Giulian Alonzi of the Harbour Bar said: “We’re proud to be able to help the hospice – anything we can do to help, we will do. We enjoy taking part in the Sunrise Walk, especially if it’s a lovely morning.

Pictured left to right are Tom Thornton, Natalie Kemenova and Susan Stephenson.

"I love to walk round the Drive myself and I know how exhilarating it can be.

“The Sunrise Walk is very special – it brings people together and we’ll be ready to welcome everyone on the day.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager for Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are so grateful for the continued support of the Giulian and the whole team at the Harbour Bar.

"We know our walkers love to stop off halfway for an ice cream – it is a real highlight.”

Registration for the event is £5 (5s and under free) is open now, with T-shirts available to purchase on the sign-up portal.

Visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/sunrise-walk-2022/ to sign up.