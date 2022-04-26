Scarborough’s historic Central Tramway confirm date for the reinstallation of the carriages after major refurbishment

The renovated carriages and chassis will return back to Central Tramway, on Foreshore Road, on Wednesday May 4.

Foreshore Road will be closed from 6am, between the Spa Bridge roundabout and Eastborough, to allow a 50 tonne crane to lift the pieces back.

Central Tramway had hoped to reopen in time for Easter, but due to some issues they had to reschedule.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The carriages were taken away for the first time in 140 years back in January.

The company said: “There's been a four/five week delay from our initial schedule due to issues with the fabrication and galvanising of the new chassis but we're confident that the upgrade will be well worth the wait.”

The renovation means that it was the first time in 140 years that the carriages had been removed from the site.

They were removed by crane, as many people gathered along the seafront to watch.

The project has been overseen by Martin Hudson of specialist engineering firm Wheelsets UK, and he says it's not been an easy project: "This has been a very challenging project with many hidden surprises along the way, along with the inevitable daily delays and difficulties due to current issues with the supply of equipment and services.

“At Wheelsets UK, we’ve done our best to meet the company's targets despite some setbacks, working weekends and long hours at the workshop. We are confident the owners and public will be impressed and even safer by the end result.”

The carriages and chassis were taken to a specialist yard in Rotherham to be stripped down and fully rebuilt under the expertise of Martin Hudson, Managing Director at Wheelsets UK.

The carriages will receive new floors, ceilings, lights, seats and brakes, as the vehicles suffer badly from weather-related corrosion in their exposed cliffside location - as well as damage caused by seagull droppings.