Scarborough's Independent Care Group partners with Carers Plus Yorkshire to offer better support for unpaid carers

Better support is on the way for the unpaid carers who work looking after older and vulnerable people across Yorkshire.

The Independent Care Group (ICG) is teaming up with Carers Plus Yorkshire to help boost and spread support to more unpaid carers in the county.

ICG has a range of training and support, advice and guidance which will add value to the Carers Plus network and its partnership with the Carers Trust.

One of the first joint ventures will be the provision of free dementia training for unpaid carers later this year.

The ICG has also invited them to see the plays written by Brian Daniels, of Pluto Productions, which give great insight into the current care system.

ICG Chair Mike Padgham said: “The army of unpaid carers here in Yorkshire and across the country do an unbelievable job in providing vital care to those who need it. Too often they go unrecognised and under-supported and through this partnership we hope to address that.

“With 21 years in the care sector the ICG is perfectly placed to partner Carers Plus Yorkshire to share skills and experience for the benefit of those we will work together to support.”

