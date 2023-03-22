News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Irton Garden Centre to support Garden Re-Leaf Day

Irton Garden Centre will hold a day of fundraising on Friday March 24 in support of Garden Re-Leaf Day, a national charity event which aims to brighten the outdoor spaces at children’s hospices across the country.

By Louise Perrin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT

The store will be holding fundraising events which include a car wash, cake stall and raffle, with proceeds and donations from generous customers going to the Greenfingers Charity and allowing it to continue providing vital support and magical gardens in children’s hospices throughout the UK.

Garden Re-Leaf Day started in 2012 and was the brainchild of British Garden Centres Director, Boyd Douglas-Davies.

Now a major annual event for the horticultural industry and gardening fans, the fundraising event is the garden equivalent of Comic Relief and heralds the start of spring.

Raising funds for Garden Re-Leaf Day
To date, Greenfingers has created and built over 70 inspiring garden spaces for therapeutic rest and relaxation at hospices around the country.

The charity’s ethos is that time spent outdoors and away from the bedside offers an escape from the considerable stress that families and carers are under, providing an opportunity for children to have fun and appreciate nature.

Ricky Nock, Store Manager at Irton Garden Centre said: “We are always happy to help out charities in any way we can and with Garden Re-Leaf Day being directly linked to the garden centre industry we just had to get involved and put on fundraising events and raise awareness of the great work that Greenfingers do.

"We hope our customers enjoy the Garden Re-Leaf events and donate generously to this worthy cause.”

Hampers are being raffled to raise funds
