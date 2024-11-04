Scarborough's Ladies in Pink to continue fundraising efforts at YMCA spectacular

By Louise French
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:44 BST
The Ladies in Pinkplaceholder image
The Ladies in Pink
Breast cancer awareness and fundraising group The Ladies in Pink will continue their fabulous fundraising efforts at two glittering shows at Scarborough YMCA this weekend (November 9 and 10).

‘In the Pink’ promises to be a family show suitable for all ages featuring music that will make you boogie in your seat and ‘awesome’ local talent.

Acts appearing in the show include Annie & King, Jess Nalton, Danceworx, Harriette, Maddison, Ashleigh Jane Meharry, Jake Dodd, Lauren Exley, Rebekah Kelly, Henry Finn, Francesca Santamaria, Devan Kellett, Callum James, Exley’s Studio and Anne Taylor’s Academy of Dance.

The evening will culminate with a fantastic performance from the Ladies in Pink, a group of breast cancer survivors and other women who have been touched by the disease in some way.

To date their fundraising efforts total over £50,000.

Tickets are on sale now from the YMCA box office, or online https://ymcatheatre.uk/whats-on/

Find out more about the Ladies in Pink by visiting the Facebook page.

