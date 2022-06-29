The LED Project, which has been created by Jack Inston at Lightbox on St. Nicholas Street, aims to convert as many Scarborough homes as possible to LED light bulbs to reduce household energy consumption.

The initiative will also track each light bulb sold to work out how much energy has been saved when the scheme concludes.

Jack said: “I kind of felt like I was placed in an industry where really, we could help people. The community has always supported us so much, especially with all the lockdowns, and people are really supportive. So it just felt perfectly timed to try and do something to help.”

Jack Inston has created a new initititive to help reduce energy costs in Scarborough.

During the four week initiative – which runs from July 1 to August 1 – LED light bulbs at Lightbox will be reduced in price for customers who visit the Scarborough store.

The hope is that residents will swap their regular light bulbs for LEDs which are usually more expensive than incandescent, halogen and fluorescent bulbs.

The LED light bulbs are also better for the environment as they have an extended lifespan and do not require replacing as frequently.

Jack said: “The usage of LEDs is about nine per cent less than traditional bulbs and they have a smaller carbon footprint.

“They don't use any harmful or hazardous chemicals, like previous bulbs do, such as mercury.

“In terms of disposing of them, they're a lot better to dispose of. Their overall carbon footprint is about 80 per cent less than a traditional bulb because they're not emitting greenhouse gases, like traditional glassware does.”

The project launches as energy bills continue to soar across the country ahead of a suspected rise in October when the price cap is lifted.

Jack added: “We're trying to reach as many people as possible to try and convert as many households as possible ahead of the autumn.