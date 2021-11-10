Scarborough Lighthouse

The survey information has also led to a 3.5t weight limit being introduced to the end of West Pier

Harbour staff are currently in the process of urgently working up solutions to remedy the situation.

Posting on Facebook Group Scarborough Harbour Matters yesterday, Harbour Master Chris Burrows said: “Lighthouse Pier wise, once fencing has been erected to the outer 3m of the pier, we will be able to open it to public access again including the Yacht Club and lighthouse pontoon access.

“This will hopefully be in the next 48 hours.

“West Pier is likely to have the weight limit beyond Winking Willie's for the medium term and we'll be speaking to those affected ASAP.”