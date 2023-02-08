News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's loneliest dog searching for forever home after 16 months at rescue centre

The loneliest resident at Cliff Top Kennels is urgently looking for his forever home.

By Louise Hollingsworth
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 12:36pm

Larry, a seven-year-old Japanese Akita, has been at Cliff Top Kennels for more than 16 months and the team there would love to see him find his forever home.

He would make a great companion for anyone with experience of the breed and time on their hands.

Larry has a lovely temperament and deserves a loving home after a less than happy start in life.

Larry, the seven-year-old Japanese Akita, is looking for his forever home.
Cliff Top Kennels said: “At seven years old he would prefer to live in a home as the only pet.

“Owing to his size and boisterous nature, he would prefer to live where any children are at least teenagers and where there is plenty of room to run about.”

Larry is castrated, fully vaccinated, worm and flea treated.

Also looking for their forever home is Rocky, a 18-month-old Boxer who was taken into the rehoming centre as a stray.

Rocky, the 18-month-old Boxer, is looking for his forever home.

When he goes for adoption he will be castrated, fully vaccinated, worm and flea treated.Cliff Top Kennels Re-homing Centre is a charity located in Burniston, Scarborough. They are dedicated to finding homes for unwanted, abandoned and stray dogs since 2001.

If you are interested in adopting Larry or Rocky, or to make a donation to the charity, contact Cliff Top Kennels Rehoming Centre on tel: 01723 870456 and speak with Jill.

Alternatively, send an email with your contact details to [email protected]

