Scarborough's Lord Rosebery pub to host 12-day beer festival
The pub in Westborough will host the festival from Wednesday October 11 to Sunday October 22 October inclusive.
It will serve a number of beers not previously available, with overseas brewers are from Canada, South Africa, USA and Czech Republic.
Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), and gluten-free beers.
As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.
The beers will cost £2.45 a pint.
The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell
Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery), Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).
Pub manager Paul Dickinson said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.
“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.
“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).